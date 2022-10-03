Almost half of Spaniards aged 25-34 have higher education (which is above the European average)

By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 13:46

Almost half of Spaniards aged 25-34 have higher education (above the European average). Image: Spainsh Government/Education and Vocational Training

The percentage of young people with a university degree or higher vocational training has risen by more than 8 points in a decade, to 48.7 per cent.

Almost half of Spaniards aged between 25 and 34 have a higher education qualification, according to the Spanish-language report ‘Education at a Glance: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Indicators 2022’.

The report was presented by the Secretary of State for Education, Jose Manuel Bar, to the Spanish Government on Monday, October 3.

The report focuses on tertiary or higher education (Higher Vocational Training and university studies), in addition to reviewing the main educational statistics of our country compared with OECD and with the 22 European Union countries included in the OECD.

In total, 48.7 per cent of young people in this age group will have a higher education qualification in 2021, 8.4 points more than in 2011 and almost 15 points more than in 2000 (34 per cent). This figure is above the average for OECD countries (46.9 per cent) and for the 22 EU countries (45.9 per cent).

