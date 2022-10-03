By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 15:48
Los Bandidos trophy hunt in new kit. Image: Los Bandidos
The 8.3km course went through the town and surrounding countryside of Gador on Saturday, October 1.
Gador, a pretty whitewashed village, its unique scenery of orange and lemon orchards created an oasis in the middle of the surrounding desert backdrop and, after some of the very challenging routes in this year’s calendar, was deemed to be one of the easiest.
The Los Bandidos runners and support crew were proud to display the new team colours.
Los Bandidos is a local group, set up by Kevin Rowe in June 2018. The group started with a small number of regulars and has grown with runners, joggers and walkers, from permanent residents to regular visitors and holidaymakers, covering the 5k Mojacar Paseo.
All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome! Los Bandidos also have a road cycling group, a triathlon group and a group of sea swimmers.
