By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 11:12

Team GB leads tributes to Jim Redmond, father to Derek, 'whose Olympic moment will never be forgotten'. Image: @Olympics/Twitter

Team GB has paid tribute to Jim Redmond, father to GB runner Derek, following news of his death on Tuesday, October 4 and noted that his ‘Olympic moment will never be forgotten’.

“Rest in peace Jim Redmond, father to Derek, whose Olympic moment will never be forgotten 🕊️” Team GB wrote on Twitter.

Rest in peace Jim Redmond, father to Derek, whose Olympic moment will never be forgotten 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/uXPOS64iDS — Team GB (@TeamGB) October 4, 2022

Mr Redmond passed away on Sunday, October 2 at Northampton General Hospital. He was 81 years old.

British Olympian Sharron Davies wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday my ex-father-in-law, Grace & Elliott’s granddad Jim Redmond gently passed away to that great running track in the sky. No dad could have been more supportive or a better husband to Jenny. He will be sadly missed x.”

Yesterday my ex father in law, Grace & Elliott’s grand dad Jim Redmond gently passed away to that great running track in the sky. No dad could have been more supportive or a better husband to Jenny. He will be sadly missed x https://t.co/TANlpaEj26 — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) October 3, 2022

The official Olympics Twitter account tweeted: “Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim. Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history. ❤️”

Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim. Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IyHekB2fyP — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) October 4, 2022

Jim famously helped his son, Derek, complete the 200m final at the 92 Olympics after the British sprinter suffered an injury.

Following the event, Jim said: “Whatever happened, he had to finish – and I was going to help him finish… We started his career together and we were going to finish it together.”

Meat Management magazine, a regular meat trade publication directly serving the UK meat industry, paid tribute with an obituary.

“Born in Trinidad the eldest of eight children, he first came to Britain at the age of 14 where he had relatives in North London. He secured a job as a labourer and apprentice in a wooden packing case company and improved his education by going to college each night after work,” it read.

“Jim married Jenny in 1962 and they had two children, Derek and Karen. Many will know that Derek went on to become a world class runner participating at the Olympics and in World Athletics, and he held the UK 400 meters record between 1985 to 1992. Jim was a great supporter of his son and did much to facilitate his success.”

It added: “He was also an active Freemason and was responsible for raising very substantial funds for charity both via the Masons and through meat trade events.”

Managing Editor and Publisher of Meat Management Graham Yandell was a close personal friend of Jim and commented: “There is a lot of talk about diversity these days, but Jim Redmond actually broke down the barriers years ago and at a time when prejudice was much more prevalent than in today’s enlightened society was a great example of a man who never let the colour of his skin hold him back.

“He proved that talent, personality, ambition and sheer hard work will take you to the top. He was an outstanding example of how to succeed in life by continually learning and not being afraid to take risk. He was also enormous fun.

“Jim was a philosopher and enthusiast for life, and his hospitality at exhibitions was legendary. In short, he was someone who made a difference and was highly regarded and liked by so many throughout the meat industry as well as in sport. He set high standards and was a fantastic example to those of us in business and demonstrated how to succeed with style from humble beginnings.

“Jim Redmond will be sadly missed and all the team at Meat Management send our heartfelt condolences to Jenny his wife and to his children, Derek and Karen.”

