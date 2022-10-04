Mijas Council announces massive funding boost for facility upgrades on nearby beaches

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 17:59

Coastal management representatives view new beach facilities before they are installed this winter

Mijas Council announced a massive funding boost of €280,000 for new facilities on local beaches on October 3. The Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, announced the funding at a meeting with representatives for coastal management in western Costa del Sol.

Martín explained “We have received very positive reports from beach users of our facilities during the recent summer season. Our latest investment plan works with other councils in the region to provide improved toilet and shower facilities, lifeguard services and a beach tractor”. The new and renovated facilities will allow the coast near to Mijas to retain its blue flags which symbolise high beach quality and maintain tourist flows to the area which support local economies.

The mayor also highlighted the sustainable focus of the maintenance works, “we are upgrading our facilities ahead of time to guarantee a quality and environmentally-friendly service for beach visitors”.

The coastal management working group explained that their most important maintenance and improvement works are done during the off-season winter months to allow high-quality services during the tourist season.