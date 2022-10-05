Torremolinos continue celebrations for International Day for the Elderly with ‘aerosalsa’

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 18:20

Around 150 older people will participate in the aerosalsa class

Torremolinos will hold a special event to mark International Day for the Elderly on Friday October 7. The Sport Department of the local council is organising a hybrid aerobics and salsa ‘aerosalsa’ class between 11am and 12:30pm.

Around 150 elderly residents of Torremolinos will take part in the activity sessions which also includes swimming and aqua aerobics. Participants are advised to bring their own snacks for after the session while the council will provide some light refreshments.

The council will also present awards to the ten oldest participants in the activity session for being the ‘oldest active citizens in Torremolinos’.

The event will mark International Day of the Elderly which is celebrated globally on October 1 but events in Torremolinos were rescheduled due to the Feria de San Miguel. The international event celebrates the contributions of older people to society and raises awareness about global demographic change which requires policy changes to support our elderly population.

Torremolinos council said its ‘aerosalsa’ class is intended to encourage healthy lifestyles in older people.