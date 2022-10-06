By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 11:23

Heartbreak as Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies suddenly after short illness. Image: @football__tweets/Twitter

TRIBUTES poured in on Thursday, October 6 after news that Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone had died suddenly after a short illness battle.

Tottenham Hotspurs Football announced the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone in a tweet, which read:

“We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”

We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away. He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 6, 2022

“The 61-year-old joined the Club in November, 2021, as part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff, having previously held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio,” the club wrote.

“As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.”

According to media reports from the UK, Gian had battled fulminant leukaemia before his sudden and unexpected death.

People paid tribute on social media.

“Shocking news from Tottenham camp as Conte’s staff physical trainer Gian Piero Ventrone died 61 after a sudden acute leukaemia.

“Ventrone was the historical physio at European champions Juventus in 1996.”

Shocking news from Tottenham camp as Conte’s staff physical trainer Gian Piero Ventrone died 62 after a sudden acute leukaemia. Ventrone was the historical physio at European champions Juventus in 1996 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 6, 2022

“R.I.P💔 clearly well respected by the players and pushed them to their limits like a true coach. Rest in peace man.”

R.I.P💔 clearly well respected by the players and puahed them to their limits like a true coach. Rest in peace man https://t.co/cNwNilLl7B — Sander🇳🇴 (@Sandkle2612) October 6, 2022

“Such devastating news. Thank you for everything you did for the club. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP 🤍”

Such a devastating news. Thank you for everything you did for the club. Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP 🤍 https://t.co/q3daEDpFtB — 🦋Lilac⁷ (@Kachung_04) October 6, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.