BREAKING UPDATE: Man accused of mass shooting at daycare centre in Thailand reportedly kills himself and his family Close
Trending:

Heartbreak as Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies suddenly after short illness

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 11:23

Heartbreak as Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies suddenly after short illness. Image: @football__tweets/Twitter

TRIBUTES poured in on Thursday, October 6 after news that Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone had died suddenly after a short illness battle.

Tottenham Hotspurs Football announced the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone in a tweet, which read:

“We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”

“The 61-year-old joined the Club in November, 2021, as part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff, having previously held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio,” the club wrote.

“As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.”

According to media reports from the UK, Gian had battled fulminant leukaemia before his sudden and unexpected death.

People paid tribute on social media.

“Shocking news from Tottenham camp as Conte’s staff physical trainer Gian Piero Ventrone died 61 after a sudden acute leukaemia.

“Ventrone was the historical physio at European champions Juventus in 1996.”

“R.I.P💔 clearly well respected by the players and pushed them to their limits like a true coach. Rest in peace man.”

“Such devastating news. Thank you for everything you did for the club. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP 🤍”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading