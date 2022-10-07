By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 21:59

Tributes paid following sudden death of former UNAIDS Country Director Michel De Groulard. Image: Joel Earl Simpson/Facebook

TRIBUTES started pouring in on Friday, October 7, after it was announced that Michel De Groulard, UNAIDS, former Country Director for Guyana and Suriname, had passed away.

Luisa Cabal, UNAIDS regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, announced the news of Michel De Groulard’s death on Twitter.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness that we say good-bye to our dear colleague Michel De Groulard, our former Country Director for Guyana and Suriname.

“Let us keep Michel’s partner Nigel and his loved ones in our thoughts. Rest in peace, dear Michel 🙏🙌Michel De Groulard”

Former Executive Director of UNAIDS, Michel Sidibe, wrote: “I am deeply sorry to hear the sad news of the passing of my friend & brother, Michel De Groulard.

“Michel, whom I knew for over 30 years, devoted his life to defend the rights of discriminated populations! I salute his memory. May his soul rest in peace!”

Other people added their tributes.

“So very sad… our dear Michel… Heartfelt condolences to you all and his family. R.I.P. 🙏🏻” Anita Shakarishvili, MD wrote.

Nastassia Romanova wrote on Facebook: “Some shocking and sudden news today. Just heard of the passing of Michel de Groulard, former UNAIDS in Guyana and Suriname Director. Rest in Peace Michel, I have nothing but warm memories of you reaching back almost 20 years now, and I’ll miss turning to you for some Public health/HIV related guidance any ole random time.”

“It’s the suddenness of it all! Rest in perfect peace my dear friend, Michel de Groulard ” Joel Earl Simpson also wrote on Facebook.

Dereck Springer said: “This is a shocker. I sent him a get well message and now I am seeing Joel’s post as I landed. Michel was a great colleague. My sincere condolences to his family.”

Groulard graduated from Aix-Marseille Université in France and worked as the UNAIDS Country Director for Guyana and Suriname between Jul 2020 – Aug 2022.

At the time of his death, he was living in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

