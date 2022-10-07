By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 12:49

The first edition of GastroFest in Oliva is now a reality. Oliva Town Hall

“GastroFest Oliva” is the gastronomic fair of reference that highlights the culinary and hospitality experience of the city as it is most abundant.

The Mostra Gastronomica d’Oliva, which aims to become a reference in the city and the region of La Safor, was presented in a press conference on Thursday, October 6. The presentation ceremony, which took place at 11:00.AM at the Casa de Cultura-Museu de Maians was attended by the councillor for Tourism and Beaches, Joaquin Calafat.

It was emphasised that GastroFest is a clear and unequivocal commitment to Oliva’s gastronomy, with an immaculate atmosphere of live music, and a demonstration of different types of show cooking, all prepared with local products and honouring traditional cuisine but with innovative flavours.

This initiative of the Department of Tourism to revitalise the hospitality sector in Oliva will be held from Friday, October 14, until Sunday, October 16, in the Parc de l’Estacio and will last for twelve hours a day (from midday until midnight).

