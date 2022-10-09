By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 14:47

Alicante to award grants to 25 associations and non-profit organisations. Image: Alicante City Council

The aid is earmarked for projects to promote Alicante as a destination in which digitalisation, sustainability, inclusion and excellence criteria have been prioritised.

The Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, explained that “with this line of aid we have injected €1.5M to associations, entities and companies within the three Reactiva plans put in place to alleviate the effects of the pandemic in Alicante’s tourism sector”.

“Overall it is the largest aid package in the history of the Alicante City Council aimed at the tourism sector, the most affected by the situation generated by the coronavirus,” Sanchez added.

Plan Reactiva 22 is divided into five lines. The first includes holiday accommodation associations and entities, i.e. hotels and tourist flat blocks, which have opted for a maximum subsidy of €200,000.

The second is for gastronomy and the hotel and catering industry for an amount of €120,000.

The third is for sporting associations and entities for sporting activities in general, as well as nautical and beach sports, which justify the holding of tourist-sporting events, based in the city of Alicante. They have a maximum of €80,000.

Groups related to MICE tourism (congresses, business, incentives) are eligible for the fourth line, for which €10,000 euros have been earmarked.

Line 5, with a maximum of €90,000 euros, includes associations and organisations promoting cruise tourism, active tourism and official guides, language tourism, LGTBIQ+, residential tourism, as well as festivals and film and music cycles.

