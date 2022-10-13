By Brian O'Malley • 13 October 2022 • 22:17

Norwegian ports to inspect Russian fishing boats as restrictions enter into force. Image: photomatz/Shutterstock.com

Norwegian ports to inspect Russian fishing boats as restrictions enter into force, as reported on Thursday, October 13.

Norwegian ports are to inspect Russian fishing boats following restrictions that come into force on Friday October, 14.

The restrictions that were announced on October 6 mean that Russian fishing vessels over 500 gross tonnes can only call at the ports of Tromsø, Kirkenes and Båtsfjord

“We do not want Norwegian ports and Norway to become a transit country for transporting goods illegally to Russia. That is why we are tightening and increasing the control of Russian fishing vessels. If necessary, we will take even stricter measures,” said Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

“The tightening means that all Russian fishing vessels over 500 gross tonnes must be checked. In addition, the police will have increased visibility and patrol the ports in question.”

“It is good that the tightening comes into effect quickly. The police will carry out their tasks and support other authorities, including through visibility and patrolling,” said Minister of Justice and Emergency Emilie Enger Mehl.

“Russian fishing vessels that are in Norwegian shipyards when the change comes into force may be given the opportunity to complete the work. It is a prerequisite that shipyard services are in line with the sanctions regulations in force at all times. To clarify this, the shipyards should check with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in advance.”

“It is of great importance that the individual port and quay owner makes arrangements for the inspection authorities to carry out inspections in the most appropriate way possible,” says Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bjørnar Skjæran.

“Port owners must also direct vessels to identified terminals/wharves where control of the vessel is to be carried out and arrange for the vessel’s layover time to be no longer than necessary.”

The news comes days after the Russian military announced extensive firing exercises in the Barents Sea close to the Varanger Peninsula in Norway’s far north.

Recently, Spain has protested restrictions on Spanish fishing activity.

