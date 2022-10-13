Puzzle Solutions Edition 1945

By Marcos • 13 October 2022 • 10:09

WORD SPIRAL

1 Easy; 2 Yeti; 3 Item; 4 Meek; 5 Kind; 6 Deft; 7 Thaw; 8 Wolf; 9 Fret; 10 Toga; 11 Acme; 12 Exam; 13 Main; 14 Numb; 15 Bill; 16 Lull. WILLIAM

QUICK QUIZ

1 In vitro fertilisation; 2 London Bridge; 3 Pruning; 4 Basketball; 5 Twelve; 6 Mary Rand; 7 Silver; 8 Orient Express; 9 Fermentation; 10 Paul Scofield.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Unto; 3 Distaste; 9 Lantern; 10 Oiler; 11 Lost for words; 13 Option; 15 Agenda; 17 Master of arts; 20 At sea; 21 Saracen; 22 Latitude; 23 Fret.

Down: 1 Ugly look; 2 Tongs; 4 Ignore; 5 Thoroughfare; 6 Saladin; 7 Earl; 8 Self-portrait; 12 Bassinet; 14 Transit; 16 Erased; 18 Recur; 19 Ball.

QUICK

Across: 4 Tirade; 7 Encroach; 8 Earwig; 10 Slams; 13 Rice; 14 Yoga; 15 Peru; 16 Tea; 17 Step; 19 Maul; 21 Corpulent; 23 Tuna; 24 Link; 26 Rub; 27 Cost; 29 Lead; 32 Gene; 33 Geese; 34 Unwise; 35 Naturist; 36 Slated.

Down: 1 Messy; 2 Scrag; 3 Loss; 4 Their; 5 Rare; 6 Drivel; 9 Acumen; 11 Loo; 12 Mason; 13 Repulse; 15 Pep; 16 Tut; 18 Traces; 20 Ankle; 21 Cub; 22 Lit; 23 Tunnel; 25 Gas; 28 On end; 30 Eerie; 31 Death; 32 Gist; 33 Glum.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1/27 Leap year, 3 Asombrar, 9 Sadness, 10 Tesis, 11 Tonto, 12 Elders, 14 Anchoa, 16 Before, 19 Russia, 21 Visit, 24 Chirp, 25 Ventoso, 26 Observar.

Down: 1 Less than, 2 Anden, 4 Sister, 5 Mitad, 6 Rosario, 7 Risa, 8 Método, 13 Next door, 15 Cousins, 17 En vano, 18 Salvia, 20 Super, 22 Smoke, 23 Ocho.

NONAGRAM

cere, cert, core, croc, leer, lore, reel, rete, role, roll, rote, torc, tore, tree, creel, erect, recce, recto, terce, troll, coerce, creole, lector, retell, teller, tercel, toller, elector, electro, RECOLLECT.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE