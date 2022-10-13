BREAKING: European Parliament MEP calls EU Covid vaccine purchases "biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in history" Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1945

13 October 2022

WORD SPIRAL

1 Easy; 2 Yeti; 3 Item; 4 Meek; 5 Kind; 6 Deft; 7 Thaw; 8 Wolf; 9 Fret;  10 Toga; 11 Acme; 12 Exam; 13 Main; 14 Numb; 15 Bill; 16 Lull. WILLIAM

QUICK QUIZ

1 In vitro fertilisation; 2 London Bridge; 3 Pruning; 4 Basketball; 5 Twelve; 6 Mary Rand; 7 Silver; 8 Orient Express; 9 Fermentation; 10 Paul Scofield.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Unto; 3 Distaste; 9 Lantern; 10 Oiler; 11 Lost for words; 13 Option; 15 Agenda; 17 Master of arts; 20 At sea; 21 Saracen; 22 Latitude; 23 Fret.
Down: 1 Ugly look; 2 Tongs; 4 Ignore; 5 Thoroughfare; 6 Saladin; 7 Earl; 8 Self-portrait; 12 Bassinet; 14 Transit; 16 Erased; 18 Recur; 19 Ball.

QUICK

Across: 4 Tirade; 7 Encroach; 8 Earwig; 10 Slams; 13 Rice; 14 Yoga; 15 Peru; 16 Tea; 17 Step; 19 Maul; 21 Corpulent; 23 Tuna; 24 Link; 26 Rub; 27 Cost; 29 Lead; 32 Gene; 33 Geese; 34 Unwise; 35 Naturist; 36 Slated.
Down: 1 Messy; 2 Scrag; 3 Loss; 4 Their; 5 Rare; 6 Drivel; 9 Acumen; 11 Loo; 12 Mason; 13 Repulse; 15 Pep; 16 Tut; 18 Traces; 20 Ankle; 21 Cub; 22 Lit; 23 Tunnel; 25 Gas; 28 On end; 30 Eerie; 31 Death; 32 Gist; 33 Glum.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1/27 Leap year, 3 Asombrar, 9 Sadness, 10 Tesis, 11 Tonto, 12 Elders, 14 Anchoa, 16 Before, 19 Russia, 21 Visit, 24 Chirp, 25 Ventoso, 26 Observar.
Down: 1 Less than, 2 Anden, 4 Sister, 5 Mitad, 6 Rosario, 7 Risa, 8 Método, 13 Next door, 15 Cousins, 17 En vano, 18 Salvia, 20 Super, 22 Smoke, 23 Ocho.

NONAGRAM

cere, cert, core, croc, leer, lore, reel, rete, role, roll, rote, torc, tore, tree, creel, erect, recce, recto, terce, troll, coerce, creole, lector, retell, teller, tercel, toller, elector, electro, RECOLLECT.

SUDOKU

EASY

easy sudoku 1945

HARD

hard sudoku 1945

GOGEN

gogen 1945

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

alphamuddle 1945

