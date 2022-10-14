Big Eyes Coin and Solana are the top coins set to explode with huge potential returns

By EWN • 14 October 2022 • 17:23

There are only a few things investors look for when it comes to cryptocurrencies. These important factors declare how likely the coin is to make a profit. Many key players in the crypto universe evaluate potential and performance to make informed decisions. In the matters of profit-making in cryptocurrency, it is vital to get the time right. The importance of getting in early cannot be overemphasised. The buyers who can pitch their tents with the right coins early enough can walk away with a massive smile on their faces. To that end, Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes (BIG) are two coins with the potential for substantial financial returns.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Killer

Solana (SOL) is one of the most important cryptocurrencies that seem to have hit the ground running. Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald created the Solana blockchain network in 2017. Since then, Solana (SOL) has been hailed as one of the fastest cryptocurrencies ever created. The Solana (SOL) network can process about 2,700 transactions per second, creating a different change of pace for crypto users. As the network overcame one of the major stumbling blocks in the crypto-sphere, it quickly gained widespread acceptance all over the crypto universe. Besides the fast-processing speeds, Solana (SOL) also features low fees and congestion. These unique features mean that the coin has the potential for huge returns for its investors. Currently, the future appears to be nothing but rosy for the coin. Solana (SOL) might someday step up to compete with Visa credit cards as a widely accepted form of payment. Unlike some of the other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana (SOL) is much less decentralized. That feature encourages some investors to put their money on Solana (SOL). However, it makes other investors less willing to work with Solana (SOL). Solana (SOL) uses efficient proof-of-stake technology. With that, Solana (SOL) offers miners access to more coins based on how many they have already mined. Solana (SOL) also uses a proof-of-history technology to confirm that transactions are all in the proper order. By making use of Proof-of-history, Solana (SOL) can effectively increase network speed.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): not your typical Meme Coin

The latest coin that is making all the waves right now is none other than Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Even before its launch, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already created quite the buzz for itself. The new coin has unique features that promise to revolutionize crypto space. Although it is a meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is more than just a cute face. It aims at ensuring ease of switch for investors. In simple terms, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to make it easier for investors to shift to decentralized finance for investment, income, and wealth generation. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be used for staking, paying charges, and other transactional use cases. Although it seems Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is dreaming big, the coin has already made many moves to bring its dreams to fruition. With several strategies and game plans in place, those who take a bet on the coin stand a chance of making huge returns if everything works out well. If you are driven by this project’s premises, here is a free promo code CUTE0266 to win BIG tokens!

For More Information On Big Eyes (BIG):

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido