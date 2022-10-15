By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 8:07

Tributes flood social following death of "trailblazing and talented" breast cancer surgeon Dr Lori Wilson. Image: Howard University Hospital/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media after it was announced that Dr Lori Wilson, a “trailblazing and talented” breast cancer surgeon and survivor, had passed away.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick announced that Dr Lori Wilson, the university’s former residency program director and chief of surgical oncology, had passed away on Friday, October 14.

“I am devastated to report that my colleague and dear friend, Dr Lori Wilson, associate dean for faculty development and diversity, professor of surgery, and chief of surgical oncology at Howard University School of Medicine, has passed away this morning,” Frederick’s wrote.

“Dr Wilson was a remarkable person. She was an innovator and trailblazer. She was an advocate and a servant-leader. And, for many years, she was a breast cancer survivor.”



He added: “Not only was Dr Wilson one of the most talented cancer surgeons I have ever encountered, she was the first woman to hold the surgical oncology division chief position at Howard University Hospital (HUH) and the first woman to be promoted to full professor in surgery at Howard University College of Medicine.

“She was also a cancer patient, having battled with breast cancer herself. I believe it was this personal experience with breast cancer that made her such a tremendous doctor and resource for women at Howard and in the Washington, D.C. community.”

Tributes continued to pour into social media on Saturday, October 15.

“Such an incredible loss to surgical education, to breast surgery, and to those of us who knew and loved her. Rest In Peace, Lori Wilson, MD, FACS,” Patricia L. Turner wrote.

Such an incredible loss to surgical education, to breast surgery, and to those of us who knew and loved her. Rest In Peace, Lori Wilson, MD, FACS. https://t.co/MaVvHmkYeS — Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS (@pturnermd) October 15, 2022

Candice Thompson said: “So saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. Lori Wilson, a phenomenal woman!”

So saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. Lori Wilson, a phenomenal woman! https://t.co/ipUOO79O7d — Candice Thompson, MD (@CTBreastMD) October 15, 2022

“Dr. Lori Wilson – colleague -surgeon-scientist-warrior. She left her mark. I hate cancer. We will continue the fight!” wrote Vanessa B. Sheppard.

Dr. Lori Wilson – colleague -surgeon-scientist-warrior. She left her mark. I hate cancer. We will continue the fight! pic.twitter.com/cha275OBKL — Vanessa B. Sheppard, PhD (@DrVBSheppard) October 15, 2022

Brian Joseph Sajorda said: “RIP to Dr. Lori Wilson, arguably the most kind-hearted, badass, and compassionate surgical oncologist to walk to halls of HUH. I had the opportunity to do an I&D with her during my surgery rotation and she made the OR such a better place to work!”

RIP to Dr. Lori Wilson, arguably the most kind-hearted, badass, and compassionate surgical oncologist to walk to halls of HUH. I had the opportunity to do an I&D with her during my surgery rotation and she made the OR such a better place to work! https://t.co/764sVQ7cl6 — Brian Joseph Sajorda, MD (@brianesthesia) October 15, 2022

Janine M. Ziermann wrote: “I’m still in shock. We all lost a wonderful colleague. It is just two months ago that Dr. Lori Wilson and several faculty (incl. myself) met to discuss improvements in mentorship and other things for faculty at Howard. RIP Dr. Wilson @HowardU”

I'm still in shock. We all lost a wonderful colleague. It is just two months ago that Dr. Lori Wilson and several faculty (incl. myself) met to discuss improvements in mentorship and other things for faculty at Howard. RIP Dr. Wilson @HowardU — Janine M. Ziermann, PhD (@JMZiermann) October 14, 2022

“So sorry to hear about the loss of such a great individual, surgeon, and teacher. I had the opportunity to learn from her in the OR and her profound kindness to patients, coworkers, residents, and students will always be how I remember her,” George Sidrak said.

So sorry to hear about the loss of such a great individual, surgeon, and teacher. I had the opportunity to learn from her in the OR and her profound kindness to patients, coworkers, residents, and students will always be how I remember her. https://t.co/ykZx1MrHDQ — George Sidrak, MD (@georgesidrak) October 15, 2022

Previously, the talented breast cancer surgeon and survivor had been highlighted as part of International Women’s Day for her contributions the breast cancer care.

