Las Bayas (Alicante) residents insist that planned mobile mast must go

By Linda Hall • 16 October 2022 • 17:00

LAS BAYAS: Residents do not want a mobile mast in the town centre Photo credit: CC/Fran26ss

RESIDENTS in Elche’s Las Bayas district are opposing plans for a mobile phone mast to improve the area’s coverage.

Half of Las Bayas’ population receive no signal at all, and residents are not objecting to the mast itself but to its future location adjoining the social centre.

This disregards current legislation, they maintain, which states that mobile phone masts must be at least 100 metres away from social centres, schools and health centres.

For 10 years Las Bayas residents have successfully opposed every attempt by a phone provider to install the mast, which in any case lacks a municipal permit from the town hall, a municipal sub-division of Elche’s city hall.

Recently, however, they discovered that the company’s employees were once again starting work, three years after the last attempt was halted.

“On this occasion, to avoid being seen they have not used a crane, but used the building’s lift and stairs instead,” residents told the local Spanish media.

They have reported the company the town hall who now await a statement from the Policia Local before taking action.

