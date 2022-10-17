By Guest Writer • 17 October 2022 • 15:59

A scene from the musical Credit: Bat Out of Hell: The Musical Facebook

AWARD winning music and gourmet dinner in Marbella whilst raising funds for charity and celebrating Halloween.

The famous Puente Romano hotel in Marbella has a history of putting on sensational Halloween events and this year is no exception.

On the evening of Saturday October 29, the Salón Andalucía will host its charity Gala dinner and musical extravaganza with artists from the cast of the late Jim Steinman’s Bat out of Hell West End musical which returns to London in early 2023.

Steinman first met Meatloaf (who died in January of this year) in 1973 and four years later they managed to find a record company to release the album which eventually sold more than 45 million copies and is one of the best sellers of all time.

So apart from getting to enjoy such memorable songs as the eponymous Bat out of Hell, Paradise by the Dashboard Light and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad from the first album there will be a selection of songs from other releases including their best-selling single I’d Do Anything For Love there’s also the promise of an excellent gourmet dinner.

Now for the fifth year, part of the money raised from the event will be given to The Children’s Trust, a charity in the UK which gives children and young people with brain injury and neurodisability an opportunity to be supported or in many cases recover by providing specialist rehabilitation, education and community services across the UK.

Tickets for the event cost €150 per person and may be reserved by calling +34 682 112 233 or emailing [email protected]

Don’t forget to dress up for the event.

