Crypto News Today: Here’s why everyone should add Tron, Decentraland, and Moshnake to their Crypto Portfolio

The coin market is filled with thousands of cryptocurrencies. Each of these cryptocurrencies has different features. Due to the size of the coin market and the scale of trading activities, information is key – especially before purchasing a particular asset. Tron (TRX), Decentraland (MANA), and Moshnake (MSH) are top crypto coins. Many experts advise that traders should buy different quantities of these tokens. But what should you know about them before going ahead with your purchase? Keep reading to find out.

Tron

Few people took it seriously when Tron was initially released on the coin market. Fast forward to today, Tron is one of the largest cryptocurrencies on the market. Tron’s early days touted it as a project with many similarities to Ethereum, but further research has indicated that it has its unique features. Because of its ability to host decentralized apps, you’ll find many programs on it.

The first interesting thing to note about Tron is its open-source application. As a result, its code is accessible to the public. Also, Tron was designed to create a decentralized system where users can share content seamlessly. This coin has a primary focus on revolutionizing the entertainment industry, allowing content creators to earn compensation for their creativity without relying on middlemen. TRX is the token symbol of Tron, and it can be bought or purchased on several crypto exchanges. Furthermore, Tron’s blockchain is compatible with Ethereum’s.

Decentraland

Decentraland is one of the crypto tokens that rocked the 2021 coin market. Many users were raving about this coin, and it’s still gaining massive hype. So, why should every crypto trade add Decentraland to their crypto wallet?

The first thing to note about Decentraland is that it belongs to a unique category of crypto tokens that offers users the chance to access the Metaverse. Users can purchase and own digital plots of land in this digital world using the platform. You’ll also be able to improve your digital plot to boost its future value. After building and taking care of your digital property, you may decide to resell it at a deal that’s much higher than yours. Decentraland has two major tokens – MANA and LAND. MANA is designed to support users making in-game purchases. You’ll buy your digital plot with MANA, and all your improvements will be purchased with the token. LAND is a digital representation of your digital property.

Moshnake

We’ve spent some time looking at the benefits of the mentioned crypto coins. These crypto alternatives are widely known in the crypto space. However, Moshnake is an entirely different case. You see, Moshnake is a relatively new coin. But many users can’t help but notice its unusual utility. Moshnake is unlike other crypto coins that are only concerned about becoming a store of value. Instead, this cryptocurrency project aims to create an ecosystem where users can play an interesting blockchain-based game and earn for their actions. Sounds unbelievable, right? Even more interesting is that Moshnake adopts an old game design to thrill its users – snake gaming.

Moshnake users aim to feed their virtual snake pet and guide it around until they make enough money. Before getting started, you’ll need to purchase your snake. The value of the snake depends on its attributes. There are two main tokens in the Moshnake ecosystem – MSH and VEN. MSH is used to purchase in-game items.

On the other hand, VEN has specific applications, such as refilling survival hours for the snake. Moshnake is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain. As a result, users will enjoy fast transfers at extremely low costs.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

