Almeria city is already making preparations for this year’s Christmas celebrations

By Linda Hall • 21 October 2022 • 18:21

TRADITONAL PROCESSION: Held each year on the night of January 5 Photo credit: Almeria city hall

ALMERIA city hall is already making sure that there will be no glitches or hitches for this year’s Christmas celebrations.

With one contract already awarded for the Christmas lights, on October 21 city hall’s Local Government Board (JGL) approved a proposal to put out to tender a €102,247 contract provide 11 floats for the traditional Three Kings procession on January 5.

The JGL also gave the go-ahead for the Culture and Education department’s terms and conditions for the Villancicos (Carol Singing) and Belenes (Nativity Scene) competitions.

The Carol Singing competition, with total prizes totalling €4,290 will be held on December 18 at the Maestro Padilla municipal auditorium.

A jury will judge the Nativity Scenes on show at the premises of institutions, associations, groups, shops, schools, parish churches and private homes on December 14, 15 and 16.

City hall also added that the Nativity Scenes should be “reverent and conform to minimum standards of popular and liturgical tradition.”

