Serious incident involving CUT underwater cables in South of France affects internet worldwide

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 18:55

Image of an underwater cable. Credit: [email protected]_stern

Widespread internet connectivity problems last week were the result of three underwater fibre-optic cables being cut off the coast of the South of France.

According to a report on Thursday, October 20, by cloud security firm Zscaler, last Wednesday evening, October 19, a serious incident involving an undersea cable in the south of France caused widespread internet connectivity problems.

At least three fibre-optic cables were reportedly cut at around 8:30pm local time, slowing internet access for users in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Cloud companies quickly worked to fix the backbone.

The unexpected cable damage resulted in packet loss and increased latency for websites and applications traversing the impacted paths. Three broken links were quickly identified by Zscaler: Marseille-Lyon, Marseille-Milan and Marseille-Barcelona. Zscaler made routing adjustments to internet traffic where possible to mitigate the issue. However, in some cases, actions were hampered by app and content providers who were still using the severed links. In a subsequent update released at 1:03:15 local time, Zscaler confirmed that workers had fixed one of the affected links, resulting in lower packet loss and reduced latency for websites and internet apps. The remaining links (probably Marseille-Milan and Marseille-Barcelona) were confirmed cut by direct fibre tests. However, search operations to find the damaged points of the submarine cable are still in progress.

As internet connectivity slowly returns to normal, investigations are ongoing locally and globally. French authorities have collected evidence of the incident. Meanwhile, non-cable damage in the UK has sparked wild speculation that the cut lines may involve unknown Russian saboteurs.