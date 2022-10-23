Serious incident involving CUT underwater cables in South of France affects internet worldwide

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 18:55
Image of an underwater cable.
Credit: [email protected]_stern
According to a report on Thursday, October 20, by cloud security firm Zscaler, last Wednesday evening, October 19, a serious incident involving an undersea cable in the south of France caused widespread internet connectivity problems.
At least three fibre-optic cables were reportedly cut at around 8:30pm local time, slowing internet access for users in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Cloud companies quickly worked to fix the backbone.
An undersea cable linking the Shetland Islands to Scotland suffered damage around the same time as the incident in southern France. The break left Shetland isolated from the rest of the world. The Shetland cut came as technicians were still working to restore another cable linking the Faroe Islands to Shetland which was cut one week earlier.
The risk of multiple incidents occurring in Europe’s submarine fiber optic infrastructure is slim. The hypothetical scenarios of Russian submarines damaging the global internet infrastructure seem rather extreme. However, the current geopolitical crisis created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine raises concerns about the Kremlin’s involvement, as reported by netcost-security.fr.
