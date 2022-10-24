Irish woman plummets 60ft to her death while on hiking holiday Mallorca

By Vickie Scullard • 24 October 2022 • 9:47
Irish woman plummets 60ft to her death while on hiking holiday with friends Majorca. Credit: Balate Dorin/Shutterstock.com.
The 75-year-old is believed to have lost her footing while out on a hike with a group of around a dozen other foreign tourists on Sunday.
After the incident, which happened around midday, police mountaineers and firefighters led the emergency response at Pas d’en Segarra, a small overhang on a cliff a path popular with Sunday walkers.
The woman, who has not yet been named, died at the scene and her body was airlifted by a Civil Guard helicopter to a heliport at the island’s Inca Hospital.
Police say that the woman’s group of friends were also Irish – although it is not known from exactly where – and that they witnessed the tragedy, reports The Sun.
The woman is reported to have been taking part in a five-hour hike at Puig Roig, a circuit that follows the base of a mountain in the municipality of Escorca in north-west Mallorca.
A spokesman for the Civil Guard, confirming the incident, said: “A 75-year-old Irish woman died yesterday after suffering an accident while she was doing a hike in the area.
“The victim fell from a height of around 20 metres after losing her balance, suffering serious head injuries which caused her death in the place where she had her accident.”
A post-mortem is due to take place imminently, while a routine investigation has been launched by a local court.
