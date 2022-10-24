By Vickie Scullard • 24 October 2022 • 11:05

Journalist with ties to UK Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity'. Arshad Sharif. Credit: Imran Khan/Instagram.

JOURNALIST Arshad Sharif, who has ties to the UK, has been shot dead in Kenya, it has been confirmed.

Mr Sharif, from Pakistan, was shot and killed in Nairobi, with some media saying that it was a case of “mistaken identity” – although this is yet to be confirmed.

Kenyan newspaper The Star reported that Mr Sharif was fatally shot in the head by police over an alleged violation of a roadblock.

“We had an incident of shooting, which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a journalist. We will release more information later,” The Star quoted a police officer as saying.

It is reported that Mr Sharif’s car was mistakenly intercepted at a roadblock after being confused with a similar car, of which officers wanted to question the driver following a carjacking incident in Pangani, Nairobi, where a child was taken hostage.

Mr Sharif’s car was stopped and they were asked to identify themselves, but allegedly drove past the roadblock, prompting a short car chase before the journalist was shot dead.

Their car rolled and his driver was taken to hospital, later telling police they were developers and were headed for a site in Magadi.

I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.

Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.

Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022

Mr Sharif’s wife Javeria Siddiqui took to Twitter and confirmed the tragic news, acknowledging that her husband was killed in Kenya, while asking for privacy at this devastating time.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist [Arshad Sharif] today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she tweeted.

Reporter Murtaza Ali Shah tweeted details earlier today about Mr Sharif’s links to London.

He said: “It’s confirmed journalist Arshad Sharif was shot and killed in Kenya.

“He had reached London in first week of August and lived in London and a town outside. He had tweeted London’s Piccadilly Circus picture after arriving in the city.

“Devastating news. Rest in peace.”

Its confirmed journalist Arshad Sharif was shot and killed in Kenya. He had reached London in first week of August and lived in London and a town outside. He had tweeted London’s Piccadilly Circus picture after arriving in the city. Devastating news. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PUmOQfhovj — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 23, 2022

Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan uploaded a tribute to Instagram with a photo of Mr Sharif, saying that he “paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth”.

He wrote: “Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth – his life.

“He had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death.

“A proper judicial investigation must be instituted to examine his own statements plus evidence that other sources have. We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise & expose wrongdoings.

“My prayers and condolences go to his grief stricken family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

The Prime Minister of Pakistan added to the flood of tributes, posting on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven.

“My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.”

Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, continued with a tribute to Mr Sharif, saying his death is a “great loss to journalism and Pakistan”.

He posted: “May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.”

Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan.

May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وانا الیہ راجعون — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2022

Police headquarters said Independent Policing Oversight Authority will take over the case.

