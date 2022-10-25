By Matthew Roscoe • 25 October 2022 • 16:14
WATCH: Russian President Putin may appoint new 'top dog' to lead Russian army in Ukraine. Image: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com
And if President Putin sees a video circulating on Tuesday, October 25 then Russian Army General Serguei Surovikin may have some competition for the top dog spot!
The video shows a dog dressed in an army uniform sitting in a leather chair while Bolland & Bolland’s ‘You’re In The Army Now‘ plays in the background.
pic.twitter.com/tf36rOqiVZ
— Sprinter Monitor (@SprinterMonitor) October 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/tf36rOqiVZ
— Sprinter Monitor (@SprinterMonitor) October 25, 2022
However, while the coldness and uncertainty of war still grips the world, this dog is not the only animal to have given us a laugh or warmed our hearts over the past eight months.
Earlier this year, footage of the heartwarming moment, Sonya, a beloved pet dog was reunited with her family, who were forced to evacuate Russian-occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, began circulating on social media.
The footage shared on Tuesday, August 30, showed Sonya making the trip to France while looking sullen only to erupt into utter joy upon being reunited with her family.
The dog jumped around excitedly while squealing with happiness, as the owners emotionally hug their beloved pet.
⚡️The story of the dog Sonya, who got lost when the owners fled from Mariupol, was published online.
But she was lucky – volunteers found her and searched for the owners. The meeting took place in France, where the Dalmatian family was. pic.twitter.com/JULv8bR1S0
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) August 30, 2022
⚡️The story of the dog Sonya, who got lost when the owners fled from Mariupol, was published online.
But she was lucky – volunteers found her and searched for the owners. The meeting took place in France, where the Dalmatian family was. pic.twitter.com/JULv8bR1S0
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) August 30, 2022
More recently, another animal made the news for a completely different reason.
On Thursday, October 20, following the shock resignation of Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister, Larry the Cat revealed he had been in touch with King Charles.
The Twitter celebrity tweeted at the time: “The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.