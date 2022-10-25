By Matthew Roscoe • 25 October 2022 • 16:14

WATCH: Russian President Putin may appoint new 'top dog' to lead Russian army in Ukraine. Image: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING a number of high-profile losses in Ukraine and multiple hirings, firings and deaths within the tog dog spot of the Russian army, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may be on the lookout for a new recruit who will have better success.

And if President Putin sees a video circulating on Tuesday, October 25 then Russian Army General Serguei Surovikin may have some competition for the top dog spot!

The video shows a dog dressed in an army uniform sitting in a leather chair while Bolland & Bolland’s ‘You’re In The Army Now‘ plays in the background.

However, while the coldness and uncertainty of war still grips the world, this dog is not the only animal to have given us a laugh or warmed our hearts over the past eight months.

Earlier this year, footage of the heartwarming moment, Sonya, a beloved pet dog was reunited with her family, who were forced to evacuate Russian-occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, began circulating on social media.

The footage shared on Tuesday, August 30, showed Sonya making the trip to France while looking sullen only to erupt into utter joy upon being reunited with her family.

The dog jumped around excitedly while squealing with happiness, as the owners emotionally hug their beloved pet.

⚡️The story of the dog Sonya, who got lost when the owners fled from Mariupol, was published online. But she was lucky – volunteers found her and searched for the owners. The meeting took place in France, where the Dalmatian family was. pic.twitter.com/JULv8bR1S0 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) August 30, 2022

More recently, another animal made the news for a completely different reason.

On Thursday, October 20, following the shock resignation of Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister, Larry the Cat revealed he had been in touch with King Charles.

The Twitter celebrity tweeted at the time: “The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.