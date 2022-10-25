Russia notifies the US that its annual nuclear exercises will begin

By Chris King • 25 October 2022 • 21:02

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

The US government has been informed by Russia that it will begin its annual nuclear exercises which could possibly include the launch of nuclear-capable missiles.

As reported by CBS today, Tuesday, October 25, citing information from two US officials, Russia has notified the United States government that it is starting its annual nuclear exercises tomorrow, Wednesday 26. This will allegedly include the launch of nuclear-capable missiles.

A senior military official pointed out earlier this month that the annual ‘Grom’ or ‘Thunder’ nuclear exercises typically involve the launch of live missiles, and will not come as any surprise. The difference this year is that these manoeuvres will take place during a period of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington.

NATO is also staging its ‘Steadfast Noon’ nuclear exercise from October 17 to 30 involving 14 nations, this year hosted by Belgium. Live weaponry will not be used during the exercises although fighter jets will take part, as well as B-52 long-range nuclear bombers which will fly to Europe from Minot Air Base in North Dakota.

Speaking with the media earlier this month, Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, pointed out that ‘Steadfast Noon’ will prove that the NATO nuclear deterrent remains ‘safe, secure, and effective’.

NATO intends to monitor the Russian exercises and: “will remain vigilant not least in light of the veiled nuclear threats and the dangerous nuclear rhetoric we have seen from the Russian side”, added Stoltenburg.

___________________________________________________________

