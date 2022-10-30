Torrevieja (Alicante) residents and visitors claim they are plagued by mosquitoes

By Linda Hall • 30 October 2022 • 13:44

TORREVIEJA town hall has terminated its contract with the municipality’s fumigation and pest control concessionary.

The company could not provide the service it was engaged to provide, Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon admitted at a plenary council meeting on October 28.

The town hall has faced increasing criticism following a plague of mosquitoes caused by heavy rain in early October, followed by relatively high temperatures.

The contractor had only one vehicle to cover the spate of daily calls from all over the town when four or five were needed, Dolon said.

In a Questions and Answers session during the same council meeting, Health councillor Diana Box insisted that the present town hall team’s predecessors were responsible for the current situation.

In 2017 the existing pest control contract expired and they negotiated another, Box explained.

When this came up for renewal in 2020, the present town hall had to agree to conditions and an annual €57,000 outlay that were insufficient for the municipality’s needs.

“More investment will not eliminate these plagues in a marshy built-up urban environment, but it can at least reduce their impact,” Box said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.