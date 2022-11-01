Russia asks UK to respond to Liz Truss’ alleged ‘It’s done’ text after Nord Stream attacks

By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 20:11

Image of Liz Truss. Credit: ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com

UK government asked by Russia to respond to claims that Liz Truss sent a text to Antony Blinken saying ‘It’s done’ immediately after the Nord Stream attacks occurred.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today, Tuesday, November 1, asked the UK government to respond to claims that the then-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss sent a text to Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, simply saying “It’s done”.



Posting on her Telegram channel, she once again raised the question of Britain’s suspected role in the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A report last weekend claimed that foreign agents, possibly working for Vladimir Putin, had hacked Truss’s personal mobile and that the text had been discovered as a result.

Would certainly explain a lot, as #US is the main beneficiary of the terrorist attack and #UK is Washington's main loyalist. #NordStream1 #NordStream2 pic.twitter.com/Zr4SAdX45s — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) November 1, 2022

Zakharova wrote: “Frankly I do not care who obtained this information and how. I’m interested in London’s answer to this question”.

“❓Did British Prime Minister Liz Truss send a message to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the immediate aftermath of the Nord Stream pipeline bombing with the words ‘it’s done’ or ‘it’s done’?”, she asked.

The spokesperson continued: “👉 Instead of trying to get an answer from the British authorities, the “true investigators” of the Latvian-based publication frantically rushed (https://theins.ru/antifake/256587) to accuse the Russian Foreign Ministry of misinformation”.

“Such a painful and immediate reaction to an innocent question (!) makes one wonder: maybe ‘Insider’ agents associate themselves (get subsidies) with official London?”, she concluded.

A tweet from the Russian Embassy in the UK read: “It would certainly explain a lot, as #US is the main beneficiary of the terrorist attack and #UK is Washington’s main loyalist. #NordStream1 #NordStream2″. It included a reference to Zahnarova’s post.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.