Some sleepless nights for Avenida de Beniarda residents in Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 03 November 2022 • 14:27

UPHEAVAL: Piledriving foundations for Avenida de Beniarda underpass Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S Public Works councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate thanked the local population for their forbearance over the Avenida de Beniarda roadworks.

Piledrivers worked through the nights of November 3 and 4, laying foundations for the underpass beneath the Tram track. This had to be while no trains were running, De Zarate explained, adding that the construction company was trying to minimise the inconvenience to residents.

“They have to put up with noise and the road cut off all day and now they must make another effort at night while the piledriver works beneath the track,” he said at the time.

While praising the local population, De Zarate lamented the attitude of the regional rail operator, Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV).

“They don’t think about the town or residents, because they could have suspended the Tram service while this was done,” he maintained.

“They did that when they were working on the station and workshops, but not now. Instead, they are doing a disservice to residents, for which I apologise.”

De Zarate promised that the town hall would do everything possible to finish the underpass as soon as possible.

“We shall make every effort to ensure that it is finished before the summer, although we hope this will be the last week when they work at night,” he said.

