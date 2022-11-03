Ukraine reportedly destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft as “Soviet Union lost during 10-year war in Afghanistan”

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 10:46

Ukraine reportedly destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft than "Soviet Union lost during 10-year war in Afghanistan". Image: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft as the Soviet Union lost during the 10-year war in Afghanistan.”

Zaluzhnyi took to Twitter to make the claim noting that 278 Russian aircraft have been destroyed in Ukraine against 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan.

He added: “This war is the same shame for Russia & will cause its destruction.”

One person commented: “It can’t happen soon enough. The despot in charge is running out of time and his minions are learning the reality of his folly.”

“GLORY TO THE DEFENDERS OF UKRAINE!” said another person.

While another person said: “This war shows that years of delusional nationalist propaganda can obviously cause the population concerned to suffer and become unteachable. There is no other way to explain it.”

The statement from Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief comes after it was revealed that Ukraine had a hugely successful day on the battlefield on November 2.

According to the updated Russian combat losses on Thursday, November 3, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 27 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed, another 730 Russian soldiers died in battle, 20 more Russian tanks had been destroyed as well as 22 more Russian artillery systems.

