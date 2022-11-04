News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 04 November 2022 • 16:27

ALICANTE INVESTMENT: €316 million for sustainable travel Photo credit: GVA.es

Travel plans THE regional government announced a €316 million investment for Alicante province. Speaking at the closing session of an Alicante University seminar on November 3, Generalitat president Ximo Puig said this would be used to promote sustainable transport, including a Denia-Gandia Tram link, while improving social and territorial cohesion.

That’s rich WITH a €3.7 billion fortune, Juan Roig, the Valencia-born founder and principal shareholder in the Mercadona supermarket chain, was named by Forbes as the fourth-richest person in Spain, one place lower than in 2021. Top place goes to the Zara fashion group founder Amancio Ortega with €53.5 billion.

New face XIMO SEGARRA, Javea councillor responsable for Finance, Contracts, Old Town and New Technology, has now taken on Economic Promotion after Marta Bañuls handed in her resignation. Segarra would continue working along the same lines already defined by his predecessor, he said, while proposing other ideas of his own.

Wrong way A 24-YEAR-OLD seen driving 29 kilometres in the wrong direction on the AP-7 between Pedreguer and Altea on October 1 was finally traced by Guardia Civil investigators to La Nucia on October 25. He now faces up to two years in prison and could lose his driving licence.

Air rescues A FIRE CONSORTIUM helicopter was alerted twice within two hours on October 30, first to Finestrat’s Puig Campana mountain and then to the Cabezon de Oro in Busot. On both occasions, excursionists were injured in falls while mountain-walking and were airlifted to the nearest hospital for medical attention.