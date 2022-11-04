Rocketize, Dogecoin, and Ethereum are Coins to Invest In 2022

By EWN • 04 November 2022 • 16:15

Although cryptocurrencies offer their investors digital assets and the right to participate in the digital economy, the crypto market is still in the business of enriching their users. Many crypto enthusiasts are beginning to reap the benefits of cryptocurrency, most especially in the bull run. With over 12,000 cryptocurrency in the market, there is a lot to gain.

Meme coins are community tokens that have proven to be profitable. Rocketize Token (JATO) is one meme coin that is about to make its users rich in the bull run. Let’s look at why Rocketize (JATO), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ethereum (ETH) are the best coins to invest in in 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a leading Meme Coin that has paved the way for others

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a parody of the cryptocurrency market and the irrational price increases experienced by currencies such as Bitcoin. The token, ironically, went on to become one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies of 2021, with a market cap of more than $32 billion.

Elon Musk’s successful acquisition of Twitter resulted in yet another significant price change. Dogecoin reached a new all-time high during a bear market. That is enough to make news.

With this price change, it is unavoidable that a utility will come to Dogecoin. However, the founding group has repeatedly stated that DogeCoin is intended for tipping. Furthermore, a few projects remain in the Dogecoin ecosystem.

Ethereum (ETH) is on the verge of a Bull Run

Massive progress has already been made in Ethereum, with one of the most recent significant steps being the team’s switch to the POS protocol. As a result of this move, the Ethereum chain is expected to become more widely used in the coming weeks, including this month.

The fact that more projects are joining the Ethereum network suggests that ETH may be on the verge of a bull run. Despite facing opposition to centralization, Ethereum (ETH) was able to make a strong comeback. Due to the network’s switch to Proof-of-Stake, big spenders now have more control over the market.

Rocketize (JATO) could be the next bitcoin in the Bull Run

Rocketize Token is a brand-new DeFi meme coin on the BNB Chain with a focus on wealth creation (JATO). Rocketize Token (JATO) aims to be revolutionary in the way it generates wealth by utilizing utilities across NFTs and DeFi. It appears that the new memecoin rejects the market-dominating dog memes meta. The market seems to be looking for something much more unique and entertaining, which could explain why recent dog memes have been so unsuccessful.

Although Rocketize Token (JATO) appears to be just another cryptocurrency coin, it has several distinguishing characteristics. The most recent coin to enter circulation, Rocketize Token (JATO), has researched the market and incorporated its top features.

The Rocketize Token (JATO) platform will be used to mint and store NFT collectibles. The system is known as RockMint. The Atomic Nation would collaborate with other developers to build a crowd-funding mechanism to enhance the Rocketize Token (JATO) ecosystem.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

