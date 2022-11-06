BREAKING: Four people dead and multiple injured after hit-and-run incident in Madrid's Torrejón de Ardoz Close
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam

By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 20:25

Image of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power plant in Ukraine. Credit: Google maps - Гелашвили Гоги

The Ukrainian military has been accused by Russia of firing six missiles at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam.

 

Ruslan Agaev, a representative of the administration of the Novokakhovka urban district, claimed today, Sunday, November 6, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired missiles from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS HIMARS) Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam in the Kherson region.

Speaking to reporters, the emergency services representative said that five missiles were shot down by air defence systems, but another managed to hit the dam’s lock, according to tass.ru.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not abandoning their attempts to destroy the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and create the prerequisites for a humanitarian catastrophe. Today at 10am, six HIMARS missiles were fired”, Agaev claimed.

“Five missiles were shot down by air defence units, while another one hit the lock of the Kakhovskaya dam, which was destroyed”, the representative added. He was however unable to provide data on the dead and injured. 

Agaev pointed out that the missile attack on the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station did not cause critical damage, and that it was still intact. “Thanks to the work of air defence, all the main attacks were repelled. The rocket that hit the dam did not cause critical damage. Everything is under control. The dam is intact”, he insisted.

