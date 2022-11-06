Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not abandoning their attempts to destroy the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and create the prerequisites for a humanitarian catastrophe. Today at 10am, six HIMARS missiles were fired”, Agaev claimed.

“Five missiles were shot down by air defence units, while another one hit the lock of the Kakhovskaya dam, which was destroyed”, the representative added. He was however unable to provide data on the dead and injured.

Agaev pointed out that the missile attack on the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station did not cause critical damage, and that it was still intact. “Thanks to the work of air defence, all the main attacks were repelled. The rocket that hit the dam did not cause critical damage. Everything is under control. The dam is intact”, he insisted.

