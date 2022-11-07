Nick Carter breaks down in tears on stage with Backstreet Boys following brother Aaron’s death

By Vickie Scullard • 07 November 2022 • 8:24

The Backstreet Boys on stage less than 24 hours after Aaron Carter's death. Credit: Scoobyh21/YouTube.

BACKSTREET Boy Nick Carter broke down in tears on stage when he performed with Backstreet Boys less than 24 hours after his brother Aaron’s death.

The 42-year-old performed with the band as part of their DNA World Tour on Sunday, a gig that the Backstreet Boys had earlier confirmed would go ahead despite the tragic news.

Aaron, 34, was found dead in his bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Nick wept on stage at London’s O2 on Sunday evening while singing their hit Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely – becoming so emotional he was unable to finish.

His bandmates showed their support for Nick by hugging him before paying tribute to Aaron.

“Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson told fans.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. He’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all your love and support.”

This tender moment came following Nick’s emotional Twitter tribute, where he revealed that his “heart is broken”.

He posted: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you, baby brother.”

News of rapper Aaron’s death broke over the weekend after he was found dead at his home.

Aaron was catapulted to fame as a pop singer in the late 1990s, releasing his million-selling self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was only nine years of age.

In 2000, his second release ‘Aaron’s Party, Come Get It’ hit three million sales. He released a total of four successful studio albums.

Regular guest appearances on Nickelodeon came as a result of his singing success. Aaron also toured with his brother Nick Carter’s massively popular boyband, The Backstreet Boys at the height of their glory.

Sadly, the star struggled with substance abuse issues over the years and regularly went into rehab.

