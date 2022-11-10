High season success for visitors to tourist destinations in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 10 November 2022 • 20:03

IMPRESSED TOURISTS: Almeria province earned top marks this summer Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

TOURISTS gave Almeria top marks this summer, with only Cordoba and Sevilla doing better.

Participants in an Andalucia Statistics and Cartography Institute (IECA) survey gave Cordoba and Sevilla 8.8 out of 10, followed by Almeria and Cadiz with 8.5.

Visitors also told IECA they were impressed by the attention and treatment they received in Almeria province, together with its scenery, national parks, safety, health service and cultural heritage.

Twenty-five per cent said that the attention they received was better than they had anticipated although 11 per cent considered that prices were worse than they expected.

Andalucia received 11 million tourists in the third quarter of 2022, of whom 37 per cent lived inside the region. Thirty-four per cent came from other parts of Spain while 22 per cent were from EU member states and the UK, with 6 per cent from other countries.

Almost 11 per cent of the total visited Almeria, each spending an average €74, a 5 per cent increase on the same period in 2021. Tourists from other parts of Andalucia spent an average of €60 compared with €107 for those from elsewhere.

