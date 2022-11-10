Something to shout about during the Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) fiestas

By Linda Hall • 10 November 2022 • 19:02

FIESTAS ANNOUNCERS: Sister Maria Jesus and Rita Navarro Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

SISTER Maria Jesus and Rita Navarro were chosen to officially announce the start of Cuevas del Almanzora’s San Diego fiestas.

They did so as representatives of all the Daughters of Charity and staff at the Santa Luisa de Marillac care home for the elderly.

“Here at the town hall we decided we wanted to give prominence to a local collective to draw attention to their important work in looking after our older residents, not forgetting their efforts during the pandemic,” said Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez.

Beforehand, Sister Maria Jesus and Rita Navarro said that they were excited but surprised. “We’ve never done anything like this in our lives, but after talking to Sister Paqui, the residence’s director, and the staff, they all told us to go ahead.”

They also admitted that they were a little nervous but also very happy.

“The residence is one big family,” they said. “They are our grandparents, we look after them, we love them and feel such huge satisfaction when they tell us how well we are doing. It gives us great joy.”

