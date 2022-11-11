By Vickie Scullard • 11 November 2022 • 18:12

Olivia Attwood finally breaks her silence after shock I'm a Celebrity exit. Credit: ITV.

OLIVIA Attwood has finally broken her social media silence after her shock exit from I’m a Celebrity.

The former Love Island star left the Australian jungle less than 24 hours after she arrived, leading shocked viewers to wonder what happened.

On Monday’s episode of the ITV show, presenters Ant and Dec cryptically told viewers that a “medical issue” was the reason she did not last 24 hours on the show.

The 31-year-old flew back to the UK from Brisbane shortly after the announcement that she was forced to quit, after reportedly breaking the show’s strict Covid bubble, which saw all campmates isolate for a week before the programme started.

While Olivia did not address the reason directly, she did tease her fans that this would not be the last that they saw of her.

A post was uploaded to her Instagram story today which read: “Thank you again for all the messages and love. Olivia will be back soon”.

The reason for her exit is yet to be confirmed, with ITV’s original statement making no specific reference to Covid.

A spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigated. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

