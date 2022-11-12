BREAKING: UK and France to strike deal on migrants as soon as Monday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 13:22

UK and France are close to striking a deal on migrants according to reports following a meeting between the two countries leaders at the COP27 summit.

According to the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday, November 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to step up efforts to stop illegal migrants from crossing the English Channel.

Among the agreements expected to be announced are the establishment of a joint control centre where British immigration officials will be stationed, as well a significant increase in the number of French Officers and volunteers who patrol the countries beaches.

The deal could also see the increased use of drones and other surveillance equipment to detect migrants and traffickers hiding in the dunes.

The reports follow Friday’s announcement that British foreign minister James Cleverly and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna that stressed the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration.”

Officials from both sides have declined to comment, however, some British sources have told the newspaper the two countries are close to a deal.

The issue has been a major thorn in the side of the British government, largely elected on the promise that they would take control of the UK’s borders.

So far, some 40,000 migrants have made the crossing this year resulting in a deterioration in the relationship between the two countries. The situation is said to have improved since the appointment of Sunak as prime minister.

With many failed attempts to deal with the issue, it remains to be seen whether the UK and France are able to strike a deal on migrants that is effective.

