Demo will tell central government in Madrid that Alicante province matters

By Linda Hall • 12 November 2022 • 13:21

UNITED FRONT: Business sector, political parties and unions prepare for November 18 demo Photo credit: Alejandro Soler Mur

ALICANTE province’s business-owners, trade unions and political parties are joining forces to demand a bigger share in the national Budget.

The Plataforma per un Finançament Just (Platform for Fair Financing) is planning a demonstration at 11am on November 18 outside the central government’s Sub-Delegation in Alicante City.

A week earlier on November 11, they spoke to the media at Alicante University in the San Fernando building.

“Alicante’s problems are the Valencian Community’s problems,” argued Salvador Navarro, president of the Valencian Community’s Business Confederation (CEV).

The Plataforma, which has chosen this phrase as their slogan, is presenting a united front to insist on fairer funding for Alicante province, despite the political differences of some members.

The campaign originated with the province’s business sector but has now been seconded by the trade unions and political parties.

Ana Garcia, secretary general for the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) union and her counterpart from Union General de Trabajadores (UGT) explained that the Alicante protest coincided with the fifth anniversary of a Valencia City demonstration demanding better funding for the region.

“We wanted an Alicante City protest that repeated the same demand and at the same time condemned the way this province is discriminated in the national Budget,” they said.

Salvador Navarro added that although fairer financing for the entire Community was included in the November 18 protest, “the important part” centred on the affront to Alicante which puts the province at a competitive disadvantage.

“For this reason, industry and business representatives from Valencia and Castellon will also be present. Defending Alicante’s interests defends the interests of the Valencian Community,” he declared.

