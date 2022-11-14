By Laura Kemp • 14 November 2022 • 10:14

StartGroup: Your trusted estate agent for buying and selling in Calahonda

Using their experience and in-depth knowledge of the current real estate market, combined with their flawless attention to detail when it comes to customer care, StartGroup will help you find the best properties among thousands of homes for sale in Benalmadena, Marbella, La Cala, Calahonda and the rest of the popular Costa del Sol.

Founded in 2003 on the basis of “Service from start to finish” StartGroup is now one of the most trusted and reliable estate agencies on the coast with offices in the prestigious areas of Benalmadena, La Cala and Calahonda. These locations have been strategically planned to offer services between Malaga and Estepona, including the cosmopolitan area of Marbella and the buzzing town of Fuengirola, which are all popular places for expats wishing to buy a second home or a permanent property in Spain.

Founders Christofer Fogelberg from Sweden and his Dutch partner Pascal van der Woude have been in the real estate business for more than 20 years, starting out at Interealty, the biggest international estate agency in Spain at the time. After gaining unrivalled experience and multiple qualifications, Christofer and Pascal decided to create a real estate agency on the south coast of Spain that focuses on customer care, support and after-sales – So StartGroup was born!

The multilingual estate agents at StartGroup, speaking Spanish, English, Swedish, Norwegian, Dutch, French, German, Russian and Ukrainian, are all experts in the field and know the Costa del Sol areas like the back of their hands. Listening carefully to your needs, requirements, budget and lifestyle, StartGroup are the best team to find you the perfect home in this sunny part of Spain.

Why choose a property in Calahonda?

Why should you choose a property in Calahonda? Located straight in the middle of the Costa del Sol, Calahonda is just 30 minutes from Malaga Airport and in close proximity to plenty of wonderful places including the busy town of Fuengirola, the glamorous Marbella and the prestigious Puerto Banus – meaning you will be very well connected here.

Calahonda is a self-contained, safe area to settle either in retirement or with a young family, it has retained its charm and its views due to the development of high-rise buildings being banned. Calahonda has all of the amenities you will need on your doorstep, as well as the beautiful Mediterranean just a stone’s throw away!

Why choose StartGroup?

StartGroup know the Calahonda area better than anyone else, with their office strategically based here so that they can offer clients the most high-quality villas, townhouses and apartments, many of which have a generous garden or pool.

StartGroup has the biggest portfolio of distressed properties that you can make into your dream home, incredible new developments that are ready to move into, and exclusivity with new property releases so you can see them before anyone else. Together, the agents at StartGroup will find you your dream home in Calahonda and the surrounding areas, using their extensive knowledge of the area to help you decide.

You may be looking for a home close to the best schools, close to the coolest restaurants and bars, near amenities like leisure centres and gyms, or within walking distance to the beautiful sandy beaches, and StartGroup is sure to have the property for you.

Their marketing and advertising department uses the latest innovative technology to help you to get an idea of a space before you even step foot in the door! You can view properties remotely in 3D, including being able to view the measurements and floor plans, so you won´t be wasting any time on visiting potential homes that won´t be suitable. This is especially important for those who have not yet made the move to the Costa del Sol and want to get a really good idea of the properties available on the market.

If you are stressed about the legalities and paperwork required for buying a property in Spain, we don’t blame you! However, with agents that can speak 10 languages including Spanish, English, Swedish, Norwegian, Dutch, French, German, Russian and Ukrainian, the dedicated team at StartGroup can help you through the process in a language that you can understand.

The estate agents and services at StartGroup

All of the agents at StartGroup go through external training on a yearly basis and they are all certified in European and Spanish Anti Money Laundering procedures, GDPR & Spanish Data Protection and Andalucian Property law D.21872005. In September 2021, Start Group was the first company in the world to get fully certified in the new training programme launched by the international association of property professionals, AIPP, based in London. With StartGroup, you can be certain that all rules, regulations and laws are followed and all properties are of the highest standards.

If you are wanting to sell a property and move on, StartGroup can assist you through the whole selling journey. With advertisements in several languages, in print and online throughout Europe, StartGroup utilises the perfect blend of new and old methods to guarantee sales. Their trained valuers have extensive experience valuing properties and know their respective areas inside and out. Using professional tools, StartGroup will create a tailor-made market report for each property and discuss qualities and conditions with the owner to negotiate the final sales price to publish.

The agents at StartGroup are not only specialists in international property sales. The company also has a property management division, StartGroup PropertyCare, offering a variety of aftersales services, rentals and property management for their clients. StartGroup is proud to keep giving their customers excellent service even years after their purchase and their great record of return clients is the proof!

Website: Click here

Office Hours: Monday to Friday 10am until 7pm, Saturdays and holidays 10am until 2pm

Office Address: CC El Zoco, local 33 Calahonda, Mijas Costa, 29649 Calahonda, Malaga, Spain

Telephone: +34 952 90 48 90

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.