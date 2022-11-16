BREAKING: Poland blast that killed 2 people ‘fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile’

By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 8:25

Poland blast that killed 2 people 'fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile'

THE Poland blast that killed 2 people is now believed to have been fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

Initial investigations by US officials suggest that the missile that hit Poland was not fired by Russian – instead that it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two people in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Russia had fired up to 100 missiles on Ukraine in a barrage amounting to the largest attack on civilian infrastructure since the start of the invasion, reports AP.

Poland blast caused by missile fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile – AP | Reuters https://t.co/T0saIYdtv8 — Gulistan Shinwari (@gulistanshinwar) November 16, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called the strike “a very significant escalation”, which led to Biden calling an emergency meeting of G-7 and NATO leaders.

Any deliberate attack on a NATO member could lead to a collective military response by the alliance.

El G20 acuerda apoyar la investigación de Polonia sobre la explosión de un misil. Los líderes del G7 y de la OTAN que participan en Bali en la cumbre quieren ver exactamente qué ocurrió antes de dar "más pasos".https://t.co/HsCasy4iWp pic.twitter.com/NE3Uvj2Js7 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 16, 2022

This comes as the G20 agrees to support Poland’s investigation into a missile explosion.

The G7 and NATO leaders participating in the Bali summit want to see exactly what happened before they take “more steps.”

Preliminary assessments by anonymous US officials suggest the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one, contradicting the report on Tuesday from a senior US intelligence official who told the AP that “Russian missiles crossed into Poland”.

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the weapon as being made in Russia.

President Andrzej Duda was more cautious, saying that it was “most probably” Russian-made but that its origins were still being verified.

“We are acting with calm,” Duda said. “This is a difficult situation.”

Russia has denied any involvement in the Poland blast.

