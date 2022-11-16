Lonely Planet selects one UK city in list of must-visit destinations 2023

By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 10:24

Lonely Planet selects one UK city for must-visit destinations in 2023. Credit: popartic/Shutterstock.com.

LONELY Planet has selected one UK city for its list of must-visit destinations in 2023.

The annual Best in Travel list features 30 destinations in five travel categories that offer guidance to those bitten by the wanderlust bug.

According to the travel expert, the list offers a “comprehensive set of itineraries to help you explore the world”.

For the first time, the list is ordered by trip type, which includes five categories – eat, journey, connect, learn, or unwind.

The list for 2023 offers up just one UK city in its ‘learn’ category – and it may or may not surprise you that it is Manchester, lovingly called the Second City by locals due to its economic growth.

Quoting Factory Records founder Tony Wilson’s 1997 statement, “This is Manchester, we do things differently here”, Lonely Planet explains why it has been chosen.

“It was a ballsy statement, given that Manchester’s musical renaissance hadn’t yet happened, the football teams were mediocre and the city was mired in economic depression,” they said.

“But bold statements and ironclad self-confidence have long been a thing in Manchester, the one-time engine room of the Industrial Revolution and a city that incubated communism, suffragism, vegetarianism, and a bunch of other ‘isms’ aimed at improving humanity’s lot.

“In the 21st century, invention, discovery, and progress remain the driving forces of this remarkable place, which responded to a terrible act of terrorism in 2017 by doubling down on the tolerant and inclusive attitudes toward all those who’ve made it home.

“For Mancunians born or based here, it is the best home in the world; for everyone else, it’s a brilliant place to visit.”

The only other UK destination – not a city – to make the list was Southern Scotland.

“Though wise folk are well aware of its charms, for many people southern Scotland is just something to drive through on the way to northern Scotland… Big mistake,” said the list.

“But it does mean you’ll find breathing room here in summer, and peaceful corners.”

To see the full list, click here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.