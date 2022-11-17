Betina von Hohendorff: Highway to a better Life

By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 8:15

Image - Rabbit_Photo/Shutterstock

How I find my inner Pathway

Today I have been inspired to write about our inner Pathway.

The social media is full of people who want to tell you how to live your life better… but they’re not you, they’re just talking about their own life experiences.

We think we find our Pathway, in philosophies, religions, sects, books, shamanic rituals etc….

But there you won’t find the answers, and you won’t know what is right for you.

Because what is good for someone else may not be good for you.

You will have an improvement, but with the passing of time you will return to your comfort zone.

Sometimes we force a change of path, but without knowing where we want to go.

Sometimes life forces us to change, and we are paralyzed.

The key is the consciousness and the love for yourself.

It is a path to inner harmony, where inner chaos has to be fought.

There is no magic formula

Happiness and love start in you and come your way when you are ready to accept it and Live it.

My advice

Search within yourself, what you really yearn for, reinforce in yourself what you believe you deserve. Living a better life is to set a GPS for which direction and destination we are looking for. Love Betina

Website

Telephone: 0034-699 327 363

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.