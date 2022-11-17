Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1950

By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 10:05
Image - Juan Carlos L. Ruiz/Shutterstock
I refer to the article in issue 1947, Oct 27 to Nov 2, headed “fined for feeding”. Three cheers for Benidorm police who will fine people for feeding stray cats. I wish Telluda Moraira police would do the same! I have lived here for 26years and am heartily sickened by so called animal lovers who visit Spain for a short while, feed any stray cats they can find and then b****r off back to the UK. By so doing, my nights are ruined by squealing cats and my garden becomes a cat toilet. Before I am labelled a misery, I have spent many years working with animal charities and have responsibly had pets.
Ken Langridge – Euro Weekly News reader
A few weeks ago I read of Mike Senker’s piece saying he was retiring his column.
His Grumpy Old Man column was a great respite from the usual news and his view on life very refreshing. The dry sense of humour shone through.
I miss turning to his column. Have a well earned rest Mike.
Adrian Woodward – Euro Weekly News reader
I have never heard such rubbish uttered from anyone – why do you give Leapy such space on your paper– surely there should be someone to counter his party political broadcast on behalf of the conservative party which is ill- informed narrow minded – and sometimes racist – I often wonder why some people like him who probably voted for Brexit and do not want to remain in Europe wish to remain in this lovely area of Spain?
D Debbage – Euro Weekly News reader
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.