17 November 2022

Euro Weekly News' reader's letters and opinions – Issue 1950

Policing applauded

I refer to the article in issue 1947, Oct 27 to Nov 2, headed “fined for feeding”. Three cheers for Benidorm police who will fine people for feeding stray cats. I wish Telluda Moraira police would do the same! I have lived here for 26years and am heartily sickened by so called animal lovers who visit Spain for a short while, feed any stray cats they can find and then b****r off back to the UK. By so doing, my nights are ruined by squealing cats and my garden becomes a cat toilet. Before I am labelled a misery, I have spent many years working with animal charities and have responsibly had pets.

Ken Langridge – Euro Weekly News reader

Grumpy old man missed

A few weeks ago I read of Mike Senker’s piece saying he was retiring his column.

His Grumpy Old Man column was a great respite from the usual news and his view on life very refreshing. The dry sense of humour shone through.

I miss turning to his column. Have a well earned rest Mike.

Adrian Woodward – Euro Weekly News reader

Utter rubbish

I have never heard such rubbish uttered from anyone – why do you give Leapy such space on your paper– surely there should be someone to counter his party political broadcast on behalf of the conservative party which is ill- informed narrow minded – and sometimes racist – I often wonder why some people like him who probably voted for Brexit and do not want to remain in Europe wish to remain in this lovely area of Spain?

D Debbage – Euro Weekly News reader

