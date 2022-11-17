HM Hospitales expands its health care network in the province of Malaga

By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 8:05

HM Hospitales has expanded its network on the Costa del Sol with three centres in the capital of Malaga and the newly renovated HM Santa Elena International Hospital, Torremolinos. HM Santa Elena will be the reference hospital on the Costa del Sol, dealing with complex treatments using state-of-the-art-technology and an extended medical team providing the best quality of care.

For Malaga, the CHIP Hospital will be renamed HM Hospital Malaga, the Hospital Dr Galvez will become Hospital HM Galvez, and the Clinica del Pilar will become the day hospital HM El Pilar.

These centres are integrated and managed under the same medical direction and working protocols that have made HM Hospitales a group of excellence, offering over 30 medical specialties such as cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, highly complex traumatology, urology, pediatrics, gynecology and nephrology.

Users of HM Hospitals on the Costa del Sol benefit from comprehensive centres of high complexity, including Comprehensive Neuroscience Centres, HM CINAC, Comprehensive Oncology Centre Clara Campal, HM CIOCC and the Comprehensive Centre for Cardiology and cardiovascular diseases, HM CIEC.

HM Hospitales has positioned itself as a leader in healthcare, offering exquisite quality of care including diagnoses and treatments under the supervision of the best specialists in healthcare. This health corporation is a leader in university hospitals throughout Spain, thanks to the HM Hospitales Foundation leading in research and teaching in private healthcare.

According to latest rankings, the group’s medical centres have the best state-of-the-art healthcare technology infrastructure, being leaders in robotic surgery and radiology equipment, as well as in complex areas such as oncology, with HM CIOCC being the first private oncology centre in Spain.

International mobility

Over the last 10 years, the company has become a benchmark among the international community throughout Spain, offering personalised 24/7 services and accepting all international insurance policies of expats.

The opening of the new medical centres, each with an integrated international department, will improve services for international patients and offer the same personalised multilingual medical service that has made HM Hospitales the first choice for expats and visitors.

The “International Patient” is a premium healthcare service (at no additional cost) for those who have moved to the Costa del Sol for tourism, work, studies, or seeking second medical opinions.

HM Hospitales has health centres and polyclinics on the Costa del Sol, Madrid, Barcelona, Galicia and Leon, with its exclusive “International Patient” service in each main hospital.

Management

The “International Patient” service facilitates the management to find out if the interested party has medical coverage in its hospitals. It also offers preferential appointments and medical services at home, accompanying the patient during their medical care in their own language.

If the patient resides outside of Spain, the International Services team will accompany them from the first moment they contacts us.

HM International offers advice on a second medical opinion, with an international medical coordinator who will advise you throughout the process.

Find out more:

https://www.internationalhm.com/en

https://www.internationalhm.com/en/about-hm/integral-centers/hm-ciocc

Telephone: +34 649 044 240

Email: internationalmhospitalesintl.com

