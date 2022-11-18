Mojacar (Almeria) wants to shine even brighter with this year’s Christmas lights

By Linda Hall • 18 November 2022 • 11:02

LIGHTING UP: Mojacar town hall and Diputacion join forces for Ferrero Rocher illuminations prize Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

MOJACAR intends to win this year’s edition of Ferrero Rocher’s annual Juntos Brillamos Mas (We shine brighter together) campaign.

It one of seven towns chosen by the bonbon maker to compete for its prize of lighting up the entire municipality over the festive season.

The process to help Mojacar take the lead and the prize couldn’t be simpler, thanks to the https://pueblos.ferrerorocher.es/es/es/xp/pueblos/vota.html?pueblo=mojacar website which takes Almeria voters straight to the Mojacar option.

Mojacar, Ainsa (Huesca), Cazalla de la Sierra (Sevilla), Chinchon (Community of Madrid), Portomarin (Lugo), Santillana del Mar (Cantabria) and Siguenza (Guadalajara) were all shortlisted on the strength of their charm, cultural richness, gastronomy, and hospitality characteristics.

November 17 saw the campaign launch at the Palacio Provincial, where Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano and Tourism councillor Francisco Garcia Molina were accompanied by the Diputacion provincial council’s president, Javier Aureliano Garcia and vice-president Fernando Gimenez.

They explained that the competition has two phases, with the first ending on November 30. The three most-voted municipalities go on to the second phase between December 1 and 11, with the winner announced on December 12.

The Diputacion president urged everybody to vote for Mojacar so that the town “shines even more brightly” over Christmas.

“The Diputacion and the Costa de Almeria brand will put every effort within their reach to ensure that Ferrero Rocher provides Mojacar’s illuminations,” he said.

“If we achieve this, Almeria will be present once more in Spanish homes on television and the media,” Garcia Molina continued.

“Taking part in this campaign is good for the province on several counts,” Rosa Maria Cano added.

“We always think of sun and sand, but Almeria is desert, national parks, coastline, greenhouses and endless natural resources,” she pointed out. “Thanks to Ferrero Rocher we shall be able to promote the province as a winter destination. We’re making a tremendous effort to make sure that Mojacar is the winning municipality.”

