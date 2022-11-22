BREAKING UPDATED: Police station bombing leaves one dead, 29 injured Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 November 2022 • 9:19

 

A police station bombing in Southern Thailand has left one dead and 10 injured on the morning of Tuesday, November 22.

A police official told CNA News that a car bomb exploded inside the police compound, the expectation being that the death toll will rise. 

Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, the Deputy Police Commissioner of Narathiwat province, said: “It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase.”

According to Pornprasit Jantra, Director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.at least 29 people have been injured including police officers and members of the public

The region, which borders Malaysia, has experienced a decades-long, low-level insurgency from Muslim groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.

The attack is just the latest with more than 17 attacks since August. All in all, some 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004 according to the Deep South Watch group.

Although peace talks that began in 2013, they have faced repeated disruptions and so far, have yielded little results.

The death toll from the police station bombing is set to rise with emergency services still on the scene. 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

