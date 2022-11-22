By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 0:37

Image of the fire declared in the Uleila del Campo municipality of Almeria. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

A forest fire has been declared by Infoca in the municipality of Uleila del Campo in Almeria.

UPDATE: Tuesday, November 22 at 00:45am

Infoca firefighters continue to tackle the blaze that broke out in the Campillo de Requena region of Almeria. As the entity reported on its Twitter profile this morning, its attempts to extinguish the fire are being hindered by a southwesterly wind that is blowing with a speed of more than 40km/h.

🔴 Seguimos trabajando en la extinción del #IFUleilaDelCampo (Almería), paraje Campillo de Requena. 📍Sopla viento de suroeste con una velocidad de más de 40 km/h. pic.twitter.com/H5EyOtBkfq — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 21, 2022

Monday, November 21 at 7:10pm

Infoca declared a forest fire this evening, Monday, November 21, in the Almeria municipality of Uleila del Campo. A post on their official Twitter profile at 5:40pm reported that they had deployed resources to the location to tackle the blaze.

39 specialised forest firefighters were supported by two fire appliances and a cargo plane. An operations technician and an environmental officer were also dispatched.

🔴 DECLARADO #IFUleilaDelCampo (Almería).

Medios: 1 avión de carga en tierra, 2 autobombas, 39 bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de Operaciones y 1 agente de Medio Ambiente. pic.twitter.com/kFhf2MbCzk — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 21, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

