Santa Pola turns thoughts toward energy efficiency

By Anna Ellis • 23 November 2022 • 16:04

Electricity prices have seen a rise recently so finding ways to reduce consumption is a bonus for billpayers.

Santa Pola has approved the tender for the contracting of energy services and maintenance of the outdoor lighting installations, traffic lights and Smart City devices.

The contract will last for 15 years and have a budget of €17.5M

Among other aspects, 5,739 light bulbs will be replaced (which represents 85 per cent of the total existing in the city) with LED technology luminaires, with point-to-point remote management, which will allow remote control and supervision of the public lighting installations, converting the installation into an intelligent system whose benefits are energy reduction and improved operational efficiency.

Also included in this project is the dynamic and artistic digital recreational lighting of the Castle Fortress, which will provide unique projections and illuminations.

The initial estimated savings are expected to be between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of the current consumption. As a result of the recent sharp increase in the cost of energy, these savings could be reduced until the situation in the electricity market stabilises.

