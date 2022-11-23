The cars retaining the most value in Spain in 2022

By Betty Henderson • 23 November 2022 • 16:44

The Jeep Wrangler lost the least value in the Spanish car market during the past five years

Struggling to choose your next car? A new report could make that decision much easier. The brand-new report from a used car marketplace has revealed the cars that lose the least value over the years. Here we share the fascinating results of the research.

Cars losing the least value

The Jeep Wrangler leads the list of cars losing the least value over five years in Spain, with its value depreciating four times slower than the average rate. The Wrangler is closely followed by several sports car models including the Porsche 911, Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, and Subaru BRZ, which all saw demand increase during the pandemic.

Other conventionally popular cars including the Honda Civic, the Nissan Versa, and Toyota Corolla also retained significant value over a five year period, largely due to their reputations as reliable cars, efficient fuel consumption, and compact styles.

Cars losing the most value

At the other end of the scale, the report found that the BMW 7 Series has the highest value depreciation rate in Spain. Luxury and large models suffered faster depreciation rates due to higher fuel consumption rates. The report also noted that poorer treatment of luxury cars premium features also harmed their value retention five years after being bought.