By Victoria Scott • 24 November 2022 • 20:18
That´s why the Euro Weekly News has compiled a list of the best solar electric providers in Marbella, to ensure that you are getting the best deal possible from a reputable and trusted company.
With Christmas around the corner, you must be with the best provider for electricity, and what better way to do this than be eco-conscious and go with solar electricity. According to IEA’s World Energy Outlook, solar electricity has continued to take one of the top spots in terms of the cheapest renewable energy sources, with the cost of solar being significantly less than fossil fuels and becoming more and more affordable every year.
By choosing solar electricity you are reducing your carbon footprint and doing your part to help fight against climate change. Now to the best solar electricity providers in Marbella!
Energy Nordic is a multilingual electricity supplier covering Marbella and supplying solar electricity throughout the Costa del Sol. Providing you with whatever you desire, whether it be a new grid supplier, solar panels for your home, electric car charging stations for homes, parking and companies, Energy Nordic offers you great service with no hassle. You will only be charged for what you have used, not on estimations, with a quick and easy online account to help keep you on top of your spending and charges.
Speaking six languages, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, German, English, and Spanish, Energy Nordic takes care of any translations, and documents needed to ensure that you understand everything that is going on. Perfect for expatriates that haven’t got very much experience in the Spanish language but are looking to get the best prices on their electricity bills.
Address: C. Higueras del Lagarejo, 6, 29651 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Malaga
Phone: +34 900 696 820
Email: [email protected]
Click here to visit the website
Address: Calle Soria, Edificio Alcantamar 16, Local Bajo 4, 29670, San Pedro Alcantara
Phone: +34 951 12 08 30
Zencer is a local energy supplier that will help you in the process of switching to clean green solar electric energy, with competitive pricing and rates. Zencer makes your experience of clean green energy as smooth as possible. With a great sales and customer support team, your happiness is their priority, ensuring that all goods and services are of the best quality and providing essential information for all customers.
Zencer’s vocation is to respect the environment and contribute to the betterment of the earth with responsible and clean consumption of energy, it provides you with a better quality of life service and helps those around you.
Address: C. Poeta Salvador Rueda, 25, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga
Phone: +34 951 20 42 03
Costa Sol is a solar electric company based in Marbella that provides you with the best solar electric care available. Their speciality is in installing photovoltaic solar panels and thermal solar panels to ensure that your carbon footprint is dramatically reduced as well as your cost for energy. Supplying you with technicians for installation, maintenance, and repairs and becoming part of the energy of the future, Costa Sol have you covered.
Regularly inspecting and reporting on the solar panels ensure that you are receiving the best customer and electrical care, with possible advice on how to best improve your Costa Sol panels. Get 100 per cent clean and renewable energy specialised for you.
Address: Calle Pepe Osorio 29, Marbella (Malaga) – 29670
Phone: +34 952 772 952
Reco52 is a solar panel supplier and installation company that specialise in the needs of their customers from start to finish. Providing photovoltaic solar panels, Reco52 offers a personalised tailored solar budget to help keep costs down as well as ensure that you are aware of what everything is for, making you more knowledgeable on your new green energy while also keeping communication and customer service clear with the maximum involvement to achieve the complete satisfaction of all their clients.
From the purchase, transportation, repair, and installation of solar panels, Reco52 is committed to the environment and sustainability and remains in continuous evolution adapting to new technologies and market needs.
Address:
Malaga -Reco52, 29601 Otero, Marbella, Malaga
Aguilas (Murcia) – Poligono Industrial El Labradorcico, C. Don Carnal, 19, 30889
Phone: +34 663 491 722
Solar Energy Sur are professionals in the solar electric sector and have a deep knowledge of solar energy installations, with 25 years of production and a 12-year guarantee. Solar Energy Sur will ensure you have the best quality energy at the best affordable price. By using Solar Energy Sur you could be entitled to a subsidy of up to 40 per cent and they also offer the option of financing the solar panels – so if you have been putting off getting solar panels due to their high cost, Solar Energy Sur is giving you a fantastic way in being able to make your energy clean and better for the environment.
With 5-star reviews across the board, Solar Energy Sur has been able to decrease people’s electricity bills by up to 70 per cent, and some customers now don´t have to pay for electricity at all! Solar Electric is the way forward, with Solar Energy Sur you will always get the best cost and return on your investment.
Address: L-10, Av. Mercado, s/n, Edificio Plaza, 29601 Marbella, Málaga
Phone: +34 607 75 68 11
KiDi Solar is a well-known energy solar panel supplier that provides solar electricity, solar water heating systems, and solar panel maintenance. KiDi provides all information needed and are as transparent as possible to ensure straightforward communication between their clients and partners. Their teams are constantly growing and learning more about green energy and striving to offer the most innovative and problem-solving solutions for the best high-quality service possible.
Due to their many years of experience, KiDi can offer a quick installation service that uses only the best products from the top companies in green energy – KiDi Solar energy service, while also providing quality maintenance with the highest standards of hygiene to ensure you get the best possible performance.
Address: C. San Francisco, 5, 29670 San Pedro Alcantara, Malaga
Phone: +34 677 30 79 07
Click here to visit the website
OnRenewables Solar Rooftops belong to OnRenewables, a leading engineering and management company for renewable products, in particular, the solar photovoltaic industry. OnRenewables Solar Rooftops specialise in carrying out turnkey photovoltaic solar projects for engineering, supply, and, installation on residential, commercial, and industrial roofs.
OnRenewables Solar Rooftops are self-generated, however, they are also always connected to the grid to ensure that you do not run out of power, and energy surplus made from your panels is then taken off whatever bill you may receive quarterly. Providing you with the security of never running out of electricity and discounting your bills if extra energy is needed, OnRenewables Solar Roof Tops offer services to all of those who need it, whether it be a single household, community, or business.
Address: Avenida General Lopez Dominguez – Edificio Las Terrazas. Bloque 3, Local 4A, 29603 Marbella,
Phone:+34 951 21 82 75
Click here to visit the website
Anasol SL is a solar electric company dedicated to solar energy projects and installations, with more than 17 years of experience in the Spanish photovoltaic market and 22 years in the renewable energy market in Germany, Anasol is the experienced solar electric company to go for in Marbella.
As an independent Renewable power producer IPP and successful track record, Anasol has created more than 1,200 Mw of renewable energy and 5 per cent of all power installed in Andalucia. Anasol is dedicated to green energy and the impact that they have on the earth. They are committed to sustainability and efficiency and only want what is best for their customers, carrying out clean and renewable energy projects anywhere in the world, Anasol generates efficient and sustainable energy with the utmost professionalism and a sustainable production process.
Address: Paseo de Bolivia, 11, 29604 Marbella, Malaga
Telephone: +34 952 765 666
Fax: +34 952 765 627
Climasolar is a solar electric company that carry out photovoltaic solar installations across all of Malaga. Their team of installers travels to carry out the best service for the installation of solar kits for homes connected to a network or for those whose homes may be more isolated. These kits are made for you and can be personalised to your everyday needs and budget.
Climasolar offer flexible and low-interest rate financing to ensure you get the best deal and quality possible. Their selection of solar electric kits is grid connection kits, hybrid kits, isolated house kits, and solar pumping kits. With years of experience and 14 days guarantee, you are assured great quality, prices, and installation with solar electrics with Climasolar.
Address: Carretera de, Kilometro 20, 29110 Monda, Malaga
Phone:+34 622 67 99 32
Click here to visit the website
