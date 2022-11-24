Inside Netflix’s largest European studio, home of Elite and Welcome to Eden – right here in Spain

By Vickie Scullard • 24 November 2022 • 17:25

Netflix has expanded its studios in Madrid to become its largest in Europe.

The global streaming giant unveiled its expanded studios this week, located in Ciudad de la Tele (Television City) in the municipality of Tres Cantos, which is located northeast of the Spanish capital.

With a total area is more than 22,000 m2 the studio boasts not only sets, but also offices for production, makeup, hairdressing, and costumes.

Netflix opened its first Spanish-language studio in 2019, shortly after the Madrid-filmed La Casa de Papel became its first global hit in a language other than English.

It has since filmed a variety of hit shows in the country, including Elite, which follows three working-class teens who enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, leading to a clash between wealthy students and murder.

Netflix ha presentado la ampliación de sus instalaciones ubicadas en Madrid Content City (Tres Cantos), con la inauguración de cinco nuevos platós que vienen a sumarse a los cinco que ya tenía en su primera fase, doblando así su capacidad pic.twitter.com/fPyaQ3iR8X — Ayuntamiento Tres Cantos (@ayto3cantos) November 23, 2022

The opening of the premises was attended by personalities from the audiovisual industry and the Spanish Minister of Culture and Sports, Mikel Eseta.

In addition to the sets, the studios also house the first remote editing system in Spain, which will allow professionals to work on films and shows from anywhere in Spain and Europe.

In addition, the studio features a post-production service hosted through cloud computing.

María Ferreras, Netflix’s global director of alliances and business development, said: “The creation of these facilities will allow professionals to focus on the creative excellence of their projects so that entertainment fans can enjoy the best stories.”

