By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 10:37

Andalucia's Malaga ranked among top 20 best Christmas markets in Europe. Image: agsaz/Shutterstock.com

THE Christmas market in Costa del Sol’s Malaga has ranked among the top 20 according to the recent ‘European Best Destinations’ list.

Ranked at the number 17 spot, Spain’s Malaga entered the best Christmas markets list for European cities in 2022 and was given special praise for having among the best Christmas lights in Europe.

Running from Friday, November 25, 2022, to January 5, 2023, “hundreds of people wait excitedly in Larios Street [Malaga] for the turning on of the lights.”

The report from europeanbestdestinations.com noted that “the delightful streets and squares invite people to sample the traditional sweets of this time of year: mantecados (shortbread), marzipan, turrón (nougat) and borrachuelos (Málaga wine-flavoured fried pastries).”

While “decorative lights and the imagination also feature in one of the main events of the season: the procession of the Three Wise Men of the Orient, in which Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar give out more than a million and a half sweets from their floats and distribute toys and gifts.”

The next placed Spanish city, ranked outside the top 20, was Barcelona.

Ranked number one on the list was Budapest (Hungary) followed by the Christmas markets in Basel (Switzerland) and Metz (France).

