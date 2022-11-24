People power as Valle del Almanzora and Velez-Rubio (Almeria) protest against power-line

By Linda Hall • 24 November 2022 • 11:28

THE Almanzora Valley and Los Velez protested on November 20 against the route of the Caparacena-Baza-La Ribina overhead power-line.

Representatives from the town halls of Albox, Taberno, Velez-Rubio and Oria were also present at the meeting on the esplanade at the El Saliente sanctuary in Albox.

All warned of a “great visual and environment impact” on the area unless the power line’s planned route could be modified.

The Salvemos la Sierra de las Estancias platform will soon meet executives from Spain’s Red Electrica, the partly state-owned corporation which operates the national electricity grid in Spain, as well as the regional and central authorities.

The platform will ask them to reconsider the power-line’s route and re-site it, a spokesperson said.

The Albox protest followed on from the inauguration on November 9 of the Baza substation which plays a vital role in the 200-kilometre project.

This was attended by the Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish government, and Junta president Juanma Moreno, who called for the Caparacena-Baza-La Ribina power-line to be completed as soon as possible.

More than 1,000 projects were dependent on the infrastructure, which was linked to €12 billion in private investment that would create approximately 30,000 jobs, Moreno said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.